Narwhal Capital Management Has $4.68 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,354 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.24. 1,071,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,770. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.