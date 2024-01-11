Narwhal Capital Management Has $950,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,417,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $75.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,092. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

