Narwhal Capital Management Increases Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of NOV worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOV. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NOV during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in NOV by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,018,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $83,995,000 after buying an additional 86,431 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in NOV during the third quarter valued at $1,003,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 35.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 72,051 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of NOV by 85.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, ATB Capital set a $33.00 price target on NOV and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.94.

Shares of NOV stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $19.16. 681,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,205. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.78.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

