Narwhal Capital Management Raises Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $3,094,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 247,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,537,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Caterpillar by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Caterpillar by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE CAT traded down $3.51 on Thursday, hitting $289.84. 775,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.01.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

