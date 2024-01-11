Narwhal Capital Management Sells 20,637 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,637 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of ChampionX worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 1,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ChampionX by 654.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 391.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHX stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.21. 885,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,696. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.47. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $939.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.52%.

CHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

