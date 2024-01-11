Narwhal Capital Management Sells 525 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.63.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $3.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $224.84. 4,362,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,565,916. The stock has a market cap of $136.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.86. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

