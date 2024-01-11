Narwhal Capital Management Sells 570 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Narwhal Capital Management cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DE. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $390.49. 452,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,412. The company has a market cap of $109.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.29.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.