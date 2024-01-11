Narwhal Capital Management Takes $806,000 Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 17.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Garmin by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Garmin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 378.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 29,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,340. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $93.22 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

