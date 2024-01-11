Narwhal Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,357 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

INTC traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.85. 10,315,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,586,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $197.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.67, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.22.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

