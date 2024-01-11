Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285,000 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 15.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $56.89 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average is $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NDAQ. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NDAQ

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.