National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ NWLI opened at $484.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.69. National Western Life Group has a 12 month low of $225.02 and a 12 month high of $488.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $481.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.79.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 5.24%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. National Western Life Group’s payout ratio is 1.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group during the second quarter worth about $208,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 49.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 170.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

