Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading Down 6.8%

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.63. Approximately 982,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,772,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.98.

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 180.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 49,150 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $309,153.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,024.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 43,530 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $326,910.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,336,188 shares in the company, valued at $47,584,771.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 49,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $309,153.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,024.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,575. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

