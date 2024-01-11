NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) to Issue $0.47 Dividend

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NB Private Equity Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

LON NBPE opened at GBX 1,664 ($21.21) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,630.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,584.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of £773.76 million, a PE ratio of 1,353.72 and a beta of 0.80. NB Private Equity Partners has a 12 month low of GBX 1,380 ($17.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,740 ($22.18).

About NB Private Equity Partners

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

