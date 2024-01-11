Needham & Company LLC Boosts TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target to $50.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TTGT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 78.38 and a beta of 1.02. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $52.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $30.37.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $57.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TechTarget by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,959,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,490,000 after purchasing an additional 34,024 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in TechTarget by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in TechTarget by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TechTarget by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,372,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,679,000 after acquiring an additional 190,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

