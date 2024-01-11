Needham & Company LLC Raises RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target to $41.00

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RXST. Wells Fargo & Company raised RxSight from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on RxSight in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.63.

RxSight Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $46.65 on Monday. RxSight has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.14.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 39.77% and a negative net margin of 71.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that RxSight will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $1,588,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,610 shares in the company, valued at $35,317,517. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $1,588,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,610 shares in the company, valued at $35,317,517. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $2,713,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 894,313 shares in the company, valued at $24,262,711.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 496,755 shares of company stock worth $17,367,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RxSight

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of RxSight in the second quarter worth about $1,927,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RxSight in the second quarter worth about $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 57.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 37,413 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of RxSight in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of RxSight in the second quarter worth about $442,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

