Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on NLLSF. Pareto Securities raised shares of Nel ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Nel ASA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut Nel ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLLSF opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. Nel ASA has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $1.87.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, provides various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, include cars, buses, trucks, and other applications.

