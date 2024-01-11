NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $87.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $89.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of NetApp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.50.

NTAP opened at $86.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.29 and its 200 day moving average is $79.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

