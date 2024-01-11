New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading 2.2% Higher

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.11 and last traded at $76.61. 449,628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,625,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.93.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. StockNews.com lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 0.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after buying an additional 21,246,644 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,675,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,799,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,631,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189,254 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,067,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

