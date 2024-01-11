NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.61

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.61 and last traded at C$9.47, with a volume of 1872960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on NXE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on NXE
NexGen Energy Price Performance
NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at NexGen Energy
In related news, Director Leigh Robert Curyer sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.92, for a total transaction of C$2,676,420.00. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NexGen Energy Company Profile
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NexGen Energy
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- WD-40 Company Stock: Reversal with room to run
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Scotts Miracle-Gro: Becoming favorite among agricultural stocks
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- AstraZeneca: Rebound in 2024 with double-digit earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.