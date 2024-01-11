NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.61

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.61 and last traded at C$9.47, with a volume of 1872960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NXE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NXE

NexGen Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 13.66, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 1.64.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NexGen Energy

In related news, Director Leigh Robert Curyer sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.92, for a total transaction of C$2,676,420.00. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.