NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Up 2.8%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.52 and last traded at $4.47. 160,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 840,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.47). Analysts predict that NextDecade Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lasry Marc purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the third quarter worth about $36,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextDecade by 58.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,652,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NextDecade by 164.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,151,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NextDecade by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,735,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,567,000 after purchasing an additional 148,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextDecade by 1.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,741,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,035,000 after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares in the last quarter.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

