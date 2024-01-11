NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Reduced by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $21,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.7% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 30,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 36,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,220,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $62.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $127.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

