NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 78.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 29.6% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,666,000 after acquiring an additional 274,371 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.13. 4,474,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,220,536. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $125.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

