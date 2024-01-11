NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.2% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 86.2% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,512,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $60.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,301,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,014,155. The company has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $86.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

