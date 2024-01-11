NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,784,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $86.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

