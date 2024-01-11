NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,969,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,633 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $284,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,784,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

