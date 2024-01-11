Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $57.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NXT. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nextracker in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded Nextracker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Nextracker from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.52.

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $42.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.06. Nextracker has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $49.82.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.24 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nextracker will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,277,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

