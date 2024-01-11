Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.99

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 2162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

Nihon Kohden Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03.

Get Nihon Kohden alerts:

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $379.33 million during the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 9.66%.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.