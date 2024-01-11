Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 29,289,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 108,094,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.
Nikola Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $795.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of ($1.73) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 million. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 151.40% and a negative net margin of 1,475.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Nikola
About Nikola
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.
