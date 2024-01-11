Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 29,289,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 108,094,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Nikola Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $795.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of ($1.73) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 million. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 151.40% and a negative net margin of 1,475.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nikola

About Nikola

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,536,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nikola by 81.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,278,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,724,000 after buying an additional 19,389,959 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nikola by 27.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,706,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,029,000 after buying an additional 12,085,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nikola by 78.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,815,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after buying an additional 6,061,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nikola by 67.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,626,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after buying an additional 4,690,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

