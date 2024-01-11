Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.09

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.09 and last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 572776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTDOY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nintendo in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nintendo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.42.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

