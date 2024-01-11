Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $258.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDSN. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $250.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.26. Nordson has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $265.99.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.19 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nordson will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $875,390.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,596.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $875,390.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,596.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,018 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,261. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,701,000 after buying an additional 16,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nordson by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,530,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,995,000 after buying an additional 79,987 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,235,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,992,000 after buying an additional 88,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nordson by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,391,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,534,000 after buying an additional 117,337 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordson

(Get Free Report

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

