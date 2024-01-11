Nordwand Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nordwand Advisors LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.5% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.2 %

Broadcom stock opened at $1,080.57 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $559.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,012.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $915.74. The company has a market capitalization of $505.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

