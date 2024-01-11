Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,146,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,788,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $657,985,000 after acquiring an additional 237,230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,027,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,774,000 after buying an additional 376,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $336,771,000 after buying an additional 89,692 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael O’grady acquired 20,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler acquired 1,350 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,520.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 26,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,316. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NTRS traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.05. The company had a trading volume of 302,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.93%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

