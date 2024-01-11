Northwest Bancshares Inc. Buys 1,065 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,333,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,392,000 after purchasing an additional 133,700 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 27,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 196,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,428,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $50.64 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $103.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

