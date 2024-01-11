Northwest Bancshares Inc. Purchases 63 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,451,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906,784 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,565,000 after acquiring an additional 83,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $393.72 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on DE shares. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

