Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 659 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VOE opened at $144.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

