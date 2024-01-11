Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 88 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,518 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 175,431.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,195,000 after buying an additional 2,140,261 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 599.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after buying an additional 1,827,485 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $221,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $227.84 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.48, a PEG ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

