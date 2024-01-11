Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,157,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,417 shares during the quarter. Nova accounts for about 2.3% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Nova were worth $130,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Nova by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nova by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nova by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Nova by 34.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Nova by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Nova from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nova in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NVMI traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.51. 6,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.36. Nova Ltd. has a twelve month low of $86.82 and a twelve month high of $138.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.62.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $128.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. Nova had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 25.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

