Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Bought by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,279,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the quarter. Novanta comprises 3.2% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.57% of Novanta worth $183,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOVT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novanta by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Novanta by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Stock Performance

NASDAQ NOVT traded down $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $157.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.75. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.20 and a 1-year high of $187.60. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $221.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOVT shares. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novanta in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on Novanta

Insider Transactions at Novanta

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.91, for a total transaction of $491,730.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,432,513.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.91, for a total transaction of $491,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,432,513.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $821,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,004.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,897. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Novanta Profile

(Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.