Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in Novartis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 0.7% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.69. The stock had a trading volume of 472,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $107.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.36. The stock has a market cap of $226.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVS

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.