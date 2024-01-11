Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 4,046,304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 9,664,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $574.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Novavax during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Novavax by 76.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Novavax by 73.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

