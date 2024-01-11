NovoCure Limited to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.98) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for NovoCure in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($1.98) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.01). The consensus estimate for NovoCure’s current full-year earnings is ($2.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Get NovoCure alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

NovoCure Stock Down 4.9 %

NVCR opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.43. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $99.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.46.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The firm had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NovoCure by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 15,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.