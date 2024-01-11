Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,470,308 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,445,000 after buying an additional 85,730 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,001,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,814,000 after acquiring an additional 22,070 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,447,000 after purchasing an additional 450,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,276,643 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 79,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 959,555 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 224,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NUV opened at $8.64 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

