NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,449 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 1.5% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 159,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $32,640,000 after buying an additional 26,623 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 22,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $1,091,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $4,272,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 593,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $118,605,000 after buying an additional 19,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.12. The company had a trading volume of 463,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.16 and a 200 day moving average of $204.73. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $155.31 and a one year high of $238.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

