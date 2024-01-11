Oarsman Capital Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $613,391,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $304.79 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $218.32 and a twelve month high of $305.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.55. The firm has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

