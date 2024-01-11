Oarsman Capital Inc. Acquires New Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KVUE stock opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.76. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

