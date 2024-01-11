Oarsman Capital Inc. Acquires New Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 692 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,580,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $354.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 64.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.00. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.17 and a 12 month high of $364.31.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.90.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

