Oarsman Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 2,140 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,140 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $710,583.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $129.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.02 and a 52-week high of $145.68.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $780.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WMS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

