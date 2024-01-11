Oarsman Capital Inc. Invests $201,000 in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $153.00 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $189.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.28 and its 200-day moving average is $143.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,280.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,280.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

