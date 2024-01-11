Oarsman Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUA. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 109,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 44.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Price Performance

NYSE MUA opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $11.60.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0019 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%.

In other BlackRock MuniAssets Fund news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.