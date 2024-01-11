Oarsman Capital Inc. Makes New $147,000 Investment in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTZ. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 537,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 322,315 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 81.8% in the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 644,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after buying an additional 290,093 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,468,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after buying an additional 265,907 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $2,867,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,380,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,164,000 after buying an additional 95,565 shares during the period.

BTZ stock opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $11.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

